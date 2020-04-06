North Dakota's 2 largest newspapers make moves to trim costs

North Dakota’s two largest newspapers are taking steps to trim costs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bismarck Tribune, along with all other newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises Inc., says it will furlough employees or cut pay in response to a drop in advertising revenue.

Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO of Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises, says digital subscriptions have seen an “uptick” but advertising dollars are down substantially.

The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead says it will increase print delivery on Mondays and Fridays to cut expenses.

The move, which takes effect next week, makes the Tribune the only newspaper that prints seven days a week in North Dakota.

