North Dakotans weigh in: Are you ready for live music?

Are you ready to rock n' roll?

It's a question music fans might have to take a little more seriously in 2020.

“I was supposed to be at a concert this weekend, but it got postponed because of all this," Sonja Adelgren says.

For local promoter Jade Presents, their list of events features the words "canceled or "rescheduled."

They're trying to change that, starting with a survey asking for your opinions and safety concerns.

"We were going to drive three or four hours just to go to a concert," Jacob Sammataro and Brianne Hunt said. "Just to see some live music because we miss it so much. Hopefully, it comes back to Fargo soon again."

Music fans may be stuck with the pause button for now, but the feedback will be used to help bring these venues back to life.