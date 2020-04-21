North Dakotans to receive vote by mail applications

People living in North Dakota will soon get a vote by mail application in their mailboxes.

Cass County says the application is for an absentee ballot for the June 9 election.

The application will have yellow boxes for information that you need to fill out before mailing back in. The envelope to mail it back will have postage pre-paid and already be addressed to your county auditor.

The state says it doesn't want any elections workers or citizens to get sick while voting.