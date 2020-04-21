North Dakotans to receive vote by mail applications

Fargo, N.D. (Valley News Live) People living in North Dakota will soon get a vote by mail application in their mailboxes.
Cass County says the application is for an absentee ballot for the June 9 election.
The application will have yellow boxes for information that you need to fill out before mailing back in. The envelope to mail it back will have postage pre-paid and already be addressed to your county auditor.
The state says it doesn't want any elections workers or citizens to get sick while voting.