North Dakotans stranded in Africa by pandemic, finally returning home

Lucy Spiekermeier and Lynnette Simons are avid travelers and they went on a trip to Morocco arriving on March 9, yet things turned sideways soon after setting foot in the country.

“Since...Sunday they've been trying to find flights back home because the country has been shut down,” McKenzie Scharf, Spiekermeier’s daughter, said.

Morocco on Monday closed all its bars, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment centers as a way to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Spiekermeier of Grand Forks and Simons of Wahpeton could not catch a flight out of the African nation. Most were canceled, according to Scharf.

“[It was a] scary stressful situation for all of us,” Scharf said.

Spiekermeier’s other daughter Jordan Hruby also said the family has been anxious awaiting their return.

“There's a lot of unknowns and rumors circulating,” Hruby said.

Hruby and Scharf said their mom was disappointed that the governments of the United Kingdom and France picked up their citizens first.

“You know, they were planning on having a nice leisurely trip there, but when [President Donald Trump] encouraged everyone to get back to the US, their trip had ceased,” Hruby said. “And they did their best to get back to the airport and get home as soon as possible.”

The stranded women told their family they were able to catch a US charter flight late Thursday night and were flown to France.

An email they received by the state department, which was shared to Valley News Live, stated they would sign a promissory note upon boarding the plan, agreeing to pay the government nearly $1,500.

Spiekermeier and Simons said they departed Morocco just in time before a state of emergency was declared that would have barred anyone from being on the streets.

After catching a connecting flight in New York City, Scharf said they'll be landing at Hector International Airport on Sunday.

The stranded North Dakotans said the Air France plane they boarded in Morocco was empty and the flight crew was comprised of volunteers.

