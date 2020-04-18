North Dakota woman's wedding nightmare

"You never think it's going to be your family," Breanna Siedschlaw of Bismarck says. "Then one day you're sitting in the ICU, waiting to hear if your mom is going to make it or not."

A traumatic experience for Siedschlaw on what was supposed to be the best day of her life.

She was going to marry her high school sweetheart on a beach in Florida in front of friends and family.

But just moments before the bride walked down the aisle on her wedding day, her mom was rushed to the emergency room without warning.

"I was feeling obligated to walk down the aisle no matter what," she says. "I was also feeling like I needed to be with my family."

Siedschlaw says she wanted to keep it together for loved ones that came out to celebrate--walking herself down the aisle despite it all.

After saying "I do," the newlyweds rushed to the hospital to receive news they never could have imagined possible.

"That small brain bleed was a massive stroke," she says. "She was in critical condition. The next 12 to 24 hours were crucial."

Siedscshlaw's mom, Terrie, was going to need surgery and had a long road of recovery ahead of her.

"Just take everything minute by minute," Siedschlaw says. "When things got a little better, take it hour by hour."

Instead of honeymooning on a beach, the Siedschlaw's spent the next month by Terrie's side at the hospital.

They stayed next to mom as long as they could, before the coronavirus pandemic pushed out all visitors.

"Leaving her there was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do in my life," she says.

Terrie was in Florida recovering for a month before coming back to Ottertail, Minnesota.

She's doing okay now.

Once mom makes a full recovery, the couple will get a do-over on their special day.

"I want it to be as real for me again as it would be for my mom, my dad and my sister," she says. "For the ones who couldn't be there."