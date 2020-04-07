North Dakota winery producing hand sanitizer

A business in Casselton, North Dakota went from producing wine to making hand sanitizers by the gallon.

Germ Off, as the new company is called, is selling bottles at Swen Products in West Fargo and the Maple River Winery in Casselton.

Greg Kempel, who operates the winery, said his hand sanitizer is different because they use safflower oil.

According to Kempel, Safflower grows in southerwestern North Dakota and the oil in the sanitizer doesn’t hurt your skin.

“We have people that want mass quantities,” Kempel said. “We turned down a contract in Los Angeles for over $1 million. We want to take care of our residents first. We got friends, family.”

Prices vary on the bottles Germ Off is selling from $12.99 for a quart size to $34.99 for a gallon.

Kempel said his product uses a formula approved by the World Health Organization.