North Dakota wineries to reopen

Local wineries are rolling out new guidelines as many are getting ready to open in the beginning of June.

4e Winery is putting their new rules into place starting Sunday, May 31st. They will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and are limiting their group sizes to ten people.

The winery staff will be wearing masks and gloves and are encouraging customers to wear masks when leaving their tables.

They are going to be ramping up their disinfecting and wiping down high surface areas consistently. They are hoping to roll out a reservation plan in the near future.

4e Winery tell us that they still plan on moving forward with their new menu this summer, which offers both vegetarian and vegan options.

Bear Creek Winery is going to be opening their tasting room on June 1st. However, these will be private tastings only. Right now the winery does not have a full reopening date set.

For the tastings, they will accept up to six groups with no more than ten people in each group. Each tasting will last an hour and a half long.

The owners of Bear Creek Winery say that the private tastings will allow them to control the environment more and put measures into place to keep everyone safe.

They are hoping to have a no contact pickup in place by June 1st as well.

Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery is another spot we will be able to enjoy in June! The winery is opening their tasting room on June 4th.

Their summer hours will be Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They will be increasing their cleaning and have moved their tables to encourage social distancing. Patio tables will be available!

Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery is encouraging customers to use the app "Open Table" to make reservations. This is so they can keep track of how many people are in the tasting room at one time.