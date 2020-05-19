North Dakota to use coronavirus aid to livestream hearings

North Dakota will use $750,000 of federal coronavirus aid to livestream legislative committee hearings at the Capitol ahead of next year's legislative session to ensure remote participation amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

A legislative committee on Monday voted to fund the project that includes enhancing web conferencing among lawmakers.

The funds come from the $1.25 billion given to the state as part of the federal stimulus package approved in March.

Some lawmakers had pushed in the past to air the meetings live online to increase transparency.

But it had not been a priority with the Legislature until the pandemic.