Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, has announced that the state will formally recognize Friday as Juneteenth Day in North Dakota.

In a proclamation posted on Twitter, Burgum said June 19th will be Juneteenth Celebration Day.

“We encourage North Dakotans to observe and learn more about this day commemorating the end of slavery, as we renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy and liberty, justice and equality for all citizens,” said Burgum in the post.