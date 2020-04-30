North Dakota theaters to reopen but not big venues, schools

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he’ll allow movie theaters to reopen with precautions but will keep other large-scale venues and K-12 schools closed until further notice.

Burgum said this week that he intends to lift restrictions on most businesses beginning Friday, saying the state has made significant progress to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Burgum on Wednesday added the movie theaters to the list of businesses that may reopen if they limit seating and other measures.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 42 additional people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,033.