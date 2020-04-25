North Dakota surpasses 800 positive COVID-19 cases, another person dies

Another person has died from COVID-19 complications in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting a man in his 90's from Cass County with underlying health conditions has passed away bringing the state's death toll to 16.

Another 56 positive cases were identified pushing the total number of COVID-19 case number to 803.

310 people are listed as recovered. Below is the breakdown by county of Saturday's reported case count, and the total stats.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 1

Burleigh County – 6

Cass County – 40

Grand Forks County – 3

McKenzie County – 2

Morton County – 1

Pembina – 1

Stutsman – 1

Wells - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

19,350 – Total Tested (+1,901 individuals from yesterday)

18,547 – Total Negative (+1,846 individuals from yesterday)

803 – Total Positive (+56 individuals from yesterday)

Please note: a previously reported case from Cass County, after investigation, was determined to be from out of state and was removed from the total number.

70 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

17 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

310 – Total Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)

16 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)