North Dakota reports 4th COVID-19 death; cases up to 225

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has issued an order calling for tighter quarantine measures, after announcing the state’s fourth death due to the coronavirus.

Burgum says the victim was a man in his 70s from Emmons County who had underlying health conditions.

He contracted the virus through community spread.

The death was not included in an update released Monday showing the case count at 225, up 18 from the previous day.

Burgum’s newest order calls for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for no less than 14 days.

It also requires anyone who lives with someone who tests positive to self-quarantine for two weeks.