North Dakota reports 18 new Covid-19 cases, One new death

In their updated COVID-19 numbers, the North Dakota Department of health is reporting another death caused by the illness, bringing the state total to five.

The patient who died was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions from Stark County.

The state reported 18 new cases of the illness, bringing the total number to 269.

Six of the new cases are in Cass County.

14 people are currently being hospitalized.

They are also reporting that 101 people have recovered from COVID-19.

