North Dakota recruits health workers for worst-case scenario

North Dakota officials say they're confident the state will have enough hospital beds and equipment to handle the coming flood of coronavirus cases.

The one thing they're worried about is having enough health care workers.

Officials say the state should have 2,400 beds available by using existing facilities.

They say the state could add 4,000 more beds by building temporary hospitals.

The state Department of Health has stockpiled emergency supplies over the years.

So there appears to be enough ventilators and protective gear for workers.

However, doctors and nurses may need to come out of retirement if field hospitals are needed in Fargo and Bismarck.