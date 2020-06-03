ND police chief warns of possible charges for sharing riot-related social media posts

The police chief of Wahpeton, North Dakota says his statement of possibly pressing charges for social media posts was meant to discourage people from rioting.

On Tuesday, the city published a media release on its Facebook page.

The release quoted Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson saying people could face charges for sharing certain posts on the internet.

This was reportedly in regards to a rumor on Snapchat that there would be a riot in Wahpeton on Friday. A protest in Fargo is scheduled for that day.

Chief Thorsteinson said he was only citing a century code that makes it against the law to incite riots, as a way to get young people to avoid rioting.

He also said he didn’t write that media release, although he did see it before the city posted it.

