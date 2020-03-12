North Dakota man arrested for Solicitation of a minor

A man from Rock Lake North Dakota was arrested earlier this week and charged with corruption or solicitation of a minor.

57 year old Christopher Mallea was arrested after a search warrant was conducted by the Towner County Sheriff's office in a house in Rock Lake.

Mallea was taken to a hospital in Rugby, ND and held on a $10,000 bond.

Solicitation of a minor is a Class C felony, which according to North Dakota statutes, involves sexual contact with someone under the age of 15.

He faces up to five years in prison and a fine up to $5,000.