North Dakota launching online land posting app in 3 counties

Some North Dakota landowners will soon be able to electronically mark their properties as part of a pilot project that came together following sharp debate over private property rights and the state’s hunting heritage.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Legislature’s interim Natural Resources Committee authorized an online app for landowners in three counties to post their land in a move to advance land access legislation for 2021.

The pilot, which could start as early as this week, comes after a measure that aimed to ease hunter access on private land was defeated during last year's legislative session.

