AG: North Dakota has more than 100 cases of unemployment insurance fraud

The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has handled more than 100 cases related to unemployment insurance fraud since the coronavirus pandemic.

In these situations, a fraudster is filing for unemployment using another person's identity while that individual remains employed, according to Assistant Attorney General Parrell Grossman.

Grossman, who's the director of consumer protection and antitrust, said his division is working with Job Service North Dakota on identifying and helping victims once their information has been compromised.

The information could include social security numbers, birth dates, and addresses.

Most of the personal data was stolen during large data breaches at various companies and is found on the dark web, according to Grossman.

Unemployment fraud has been impacting states across the country, as millions of Americans have filed for benefits since the pandemic.

Millions of Americans have either been laid off or had their work hours significantly reduced because of the spread of COVID-19.

The state’s attorney general’s office has processed well over 100 identity theft affidavits related to the unemployment scam.

The affidavits help identity theft victims in disputing claims on their credit report.