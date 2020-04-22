North Dakota governor promises 'widespread rapid testing'

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says the state plans to increase widespread testing and contact tracing for the coronavirus in order to help protect vulnerable residents and meet White House guidelines to put people back to work.

The announcement came after health officials reported 240 new tests for COVID-19, which Burgum called a “disappointing low number.”

He says that was due to an expected lag in reporting and the fact that there were no targeted screening efforts as in previous days.

The state reported more than 1,100 tests Monday.

Burgum says there will be numerous rapid response teams going out to coordinate with local providers on as “many tests as possible.”