North Dakota governor funds PAC targeting fellow Republican

Republican North Dakota Gov. Burgum is putting $195,000 of his own money into a political action campaign that has set its sights on defeating one of the most powerful members of the Legislature and a member of his own party.

The move to campaign against House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer in the June primary has drawn criticism across North Dakota’s political spectrum.

Political and election law experts say such a move by a governor to oust a powerful member of their own party is unusual.

Burgum would not comment on the contribution.