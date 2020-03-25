North Dakota governor: Lifting controls may be a ways off

Gov. Doug Burgum says North Dakota could be one of the last states to lift restrictions meant to help contain the coronavirus, mainly because it's part of the final wave of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump said earlier in the day he would like the U.S. economy to begin revving up by Easter, when he believes it might be possible to relax some of the federal restrictions and put some people back to work.

Burgum says it wouldn't make sense to pick one date for every state.

He says North Dakota's controls came later than most states and may have to remain in place longer.