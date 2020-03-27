North Dakota governor: Every county will have positive tests

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has a sobering message to people who are complaining that some of the counties identified with patients who have contracted the coronavirus aren't accurate.

He says COVID-19 is coming to your county.

Those words came after Burgum noted the largest daily count of cases since the March 11 announcement that the state had its first confirmed diagnosis.

Thirteen cases of the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 58.

Eleven people are hospitalized.

Burgum says “it doesn't really matter” whether the counties listed are accurate because it's likely every county will have a positive case by the end of next week.