North Dakota goes over 50,000 in virus tests, 1,700 in cases

North Dakota has topped 50,000 in the number of tests for the coronavirus and 1,700 for the number of people confirmed to have the disease.

Health officials say 67 people tested positive in the last day, including 57 in Cass County.

The county that has seen marked increases in COVID-19 cases in the last several days.

The county saw a record daily high of 69 positive tests reported Wednesday, as part of a targeted screening program.

The Thursday report showed no new deaths, leaving the total at 40, and one new hospitalization, increasing that number to 38.

More than 1,000 people have recovered from the disease.

