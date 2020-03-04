North Dakota gets OK to test for potential coronavirus

North Dakota has received federal approval to run their own laboratory tests on potential coronavirus cases.

Health officials and Gov. Doug Burgum made the announcement Tuesday.

The news conference outlined preparations to combat the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness.

Officials say no cases have been reported in North Dakota.

Burgum says it’s likely the virus will spread to North Dakota at some point.

But he said “right now, our focus is on preparation, not panic.”

Health officials say there is no cost for the testing, but a patient is responsible for treatment.