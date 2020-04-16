North Dakota gas now $1 cheaper than year ago

The plunge at the pump continues. Over the past two weeks, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota has fallen 11 cents. It is now $1 cheaper than this time last year.

Today’s statewide average stands at $1.72. On this date in 2019, the average was $2.72. The last time North Dakota motorists paid $1 per gallon less than the previous year was October 6, 2015, according to AAA.

On Sunday, OPEC and its allies agreed to cut oil production, effectively ending a price war that broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Oil prices have yet to rebound, instead falling back to an 18-year low under $20 per barrel.

Across the country, gasoline demand is down as much as 50 percent as residents self-isolate at home. At the same time, inventories have built to a record high. Gas prices will continue to move lower as long as the imbalance persists.

Gas Price Summary

• The national average is $1.83; $1 lower than last year

• Both the national and statewide averages are at four-year lows.

• 96% of ND stations have pump prices below $2 a gallon; 18% have prices below $1.50.

• Filling a 16-gallon tank now costs $27.52. Last year, drivers paid $43.52 for a full tank.