North Dakota coronavirus cases top 300 as 8th person dies

An eighth person has died from COVID-19 in North Dakota, as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus continues to grow.

The latest person to die was a Ward County man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions.

Health officials say he contracted COVID-19 through community spread.

The state says an additional 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 308.

Meanwhile, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says one male detainee has tested positive for COVID-19.

He was booked into the jail Tuesday and had been in isolation.