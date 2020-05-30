North Dakota announces 60th COVID-19 related death Saturday

The North Dakota Department of Health announced another COVID-19 related death Saturday, the 60th in the state.

Saturday's reported death is a man in his 60's from Cass County with underlying health issues.

So far, 45 of those deaths are from the virus, 7 of those who died with the virus, and 8 death records are still pending.

The state announced another 34 positive cases and 61 newly recovered cases bringing the state's active cases to 551.

34 North Dakotans remain in the hospital.