North Dakota Workforce Coordination Center launched

Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the activation of North Dakota’s Workforce Coordination Center (WCC) to serve emergency workforce needs in support of health care providers, industries and agencies affected by COVID-19.

The WCC, which was set up through collaboration between several state agencies, is seeking individuals willing to help with the COVID-19 situation who have experience in the following sectors:

Health care and public health

Law enforcement, public safety and first responders

Emergency shelters, congregate living facilities, drop-in centers

Child care

Food and agriculture

News media

Energy

Water and wastewater

Critical manufacturing.

Those who are out of work, retired or just want to help are asked to consider volunteering during this emergency situation. The WCC is seeking both volunteers and paid staff. Applicants will be matched with a business or agency that needs their help.

The WCC also will facilitate businesses’ need for workers for COVID-19-releated services. North Dakota businesses that have a workforce need related to the COVID-19 situation are encouraged to contact the WCC. The WCC will work to connect businesses with the volunteers and workforce they need to fit their needs for these critical skill sets.

To get started, contact the Job Service North Dakota Workforce Center at (701) 328-0400, or go to www.jobsnd.com/covid-19.

The North Dakota Department of Health today confirmed 17 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 126 confirmed cases. Twenty-one individuals have been hospitalized, 30 have recovered, and three people have died. A total of 4,257 tests have been completed.