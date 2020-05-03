Officers respond to motorcycle crash

North Dakota State Troopers and Cass County Sheriff's responded to a motorcycle crash Sunday evening just south of Fargo.

Highway Patrol tells Valley News Live around 7:30 p.m. Sunday a person on a motorcycle crashed at the roundabout at the intersection of 52nd Ave. South and Sheyenne Street.

Troopers said the driver lost control. The driver was taken to the hospital by F-M Ambulance.

