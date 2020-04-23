North Dakota State Historical Society looking to document COVID-19 crisis

The State Historical Society of North Dakota is asking for your help to document the COVID=19 crisis.

The state agency is asking for digital stories, personal reflections, photos, and home videos to be donated to be preserved for future generations.

“The COVID-19 crisis will be talked about and researched by many generations to come. As the repository of our state’s history, we're inviting individuals to help document this event and share personal stories of how this is affecting them, their families, and their work, health, education and significant life events,” Kim Jondahl, Audience Engagement & Museum Division Director said in a release.

The State Historical Society is asking for the public to answer these questions:

How are you staying connected to friends and family?

How are you spending your days?

Have employment changes affected your daily life?

What have you learned about yourself, your friends, or your family, that will change the way you live moving forward?

To learn more about how to contribute your stories, images, videos and more, find information click on the related links.

The State Historical Society says once it is safe to reopen they will begin collecting objects like masks, papers, business signs, and other items relevant to the crisis.

“Some of the most commonly researched areas of our state archives and collections are the personal letters, diaries, photos, films, and artifacts from the past that speak volumes about the courage, fear, and community support that people experienced during challenging situations,” adds Jondahl. “This opportunity to add to North Dakota’s current story will help give future historians and students clues about how we coped, how we communicated, and even how we memed.”