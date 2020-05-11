North Dakota State Fair canceled

The North Dakota State Fair is canceled for the summer of 2020.

State Fair Director Renae Korslien announced Monday morning that the 2020 State Fair has been cancelled.

It was scheduled for July 17-25th.

Officials say the cancellation is due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

They say it is impossible to predict the scale of this pandemic and their concern is for the health and safety of the community, attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff and all involved with the North Dakota State Fair.

All tickets that were purchased with a credit card will be refunded back into that account. It is not necessary to contact the Fair as those ticket holders will soon see their credit.

“We want to thank all of the loyal North Dakota State Fair goers for their continued support in these unchartered waters. We have been greatly touched by the strong support that we have received during these challenging days,” said Renae Korslien, North Dakota State Fair General Manager. “It just reminds us all what makes this state and city so special and make us in the State Fair family even more determined to make next year’s Fair even greater, when it’s safer for us to be together again.”

