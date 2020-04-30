North Dakota Schools will share $33 Million for COVID-19 Issues

North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced this afternoon that the state has secured $33 Million in federal funding for schools.

This funding will be to help schools and communities address needs that have arisen from the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as plan for the future.

Baesler said that school districts may apply for the relief funding through her office.

They also announced the development of a tool that will give local schools quick and easy access to the funding, which is posted on the NDDPI website.

School districts are encouraged to reach out to families and their communities to obtain valuable feedback when considering how the funds could be best utilized.

North Dakota’s school buildings have been closed to in-person student instruction since March 16. Teachers have been providing student instruction by distance learning.

