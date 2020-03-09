North Dakota Presidential Primary locations

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) North Dakota Democratic Presidential voting will be held on Tuesday, March 10th.
The North Dakota Democratic Party released these details for people looking to vote.
Firehouse Caucus Locations:
• Fargo – Fargo–Moorhead AFL-CIO, 3002 1st Ave. N, Fargo, ND 58102
• Grand Forks – IBEW, 1714 N Washington St, Grand Forks, ND 58203
• Bismarck – AFL-CIO House of Labor, 1323 E Front Ave # 1, Bismarck, ND 58504
• Minot – IBEW, 125 35th Ave NE, Minot, ND 58703
• Williston – James Memorial Preservation, Classroom, 621 1st Ave W, Williston, ND 58801
• Jamestown – Gladstone Hotel, Gladstone I Conference Room, 111 2nd St NE, Jamestown, ND 58401
• Devils Lake – Holiday Inn Express, 875 Hwy 2 East, Devils Lake, ND 58301
• Valley City – Straus Mall, Upper floor, 200 Central Ave N, Valley City, ND 58072
• Dickinson – Dickinson Elks Lodge, 501 Elks Dr, Dickinson, ND 58601
• Belcourt – Sky Dancer Casino & Resort, Event Center, 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND 58316
• Fort Yates – Standing Rock High School, Gymnasium, 9189 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND 58538
• New Town – Northern Lights Center, 710 East Ave, New Town, ND 58763
• Wahpeton – Wahpeton Community Center, 304 5th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075
• Fort Totten – Cankdeska Cikana Community College, Gymnasium, 214 1st Avenue, Fort Totten, ND 58335
Firehouse Caucus:
• March 10, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. CST, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. MST.
• All voters qualified to cast a ballot in North Dakota may participate.
• Voters who will be 18 and eligible to vote on November 3 may participate.
• No multiple rounds of voting. Voters sign in, vote, and leave.
• Voters may cast their ballot at the most convenient polling place.
• No ID requirement.
• Visit demnpl.com/primary for more information.
On the Ballot
• Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang