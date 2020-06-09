North Dakota, Montana lawmakers to discuss radioactive waste

Some North Dakota and Montana lawmakers will discuss ways to dispose of the Bakken’s radioactive oilfield waste as North Dakota residents express concern over several proposed disposal projects.

Montana Rep. Steve Gunderson told the Bismarck Tribune that lawmakers in both states plan to share ideas on a video call.

It comes as Montana prepares to enact an official rule capping radiation levels of such waste disposed of at state landfills.

North Dakota, which doesn’t have disposal facilities and is responsible for most of the waste, has several ongoing projects to inject the material underground for permanent storage in McKenzie County.

