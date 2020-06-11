North Dakota Man suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash

A man from Bismarck suffered life-threatening injuries after rolling his car on I-94.

The driver was westbound on I-94 and took exit 296 near Valley City.

According to highway patrol, he immediately took the entrance ramp back onto I-94 at a high rate of speed and entered the median where they rolled over.

The driver was ejected from his vehicle before it came to a rest in the eastbound lanes of I-94.

The driver was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to be treated for life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

The name of the driver will be released pending family notification.