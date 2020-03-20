North Dakota Legislature to review livestream amid pandemic

North Dakota legislative leaders met Wednesday to discuss current and future costs of the livestreaming pilot project at the Capitol, and are set to revisit in September to decide whether or not to proceed.

The Bismarck Tribune reported North Dakota's Legislature is one of eight in the nation that does not livestream committee meetings.

The House and Senate chambers both have livestreams for floor sessions. Legislative Council staff originally had a goal to implement the livestreaming by April, but due to the coronavirus, it is unclear when the cameras might be put to use.

