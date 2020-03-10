North Dakota Health Department confirms no COVID-19 detected in UND student

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, there was no COVID-19 detected in a UND student after tests were done on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there are zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, according to the State Health Department.

On Monday, March 9, in close coordination with the Grand Forks and State Health Departments, a UND student was tested for the possibility of COVID-19.

The student agreed to be self-quarantined apart from general populations, pending confirmation of test results.