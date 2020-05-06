Governor Burgum unveils Red River COVID-19 Task Force

Governor Doug Burgum unveiled North Dakota's new "Red River COVID-19 Task Force", which will address the increasing number of cases in the region.

Cass County currently has the highest percentage of positive cases in the state, sitting at 9.6% in the last two weeks.

The statewide average is 2.8%.

The task force will focus on preventing the further spread of the illness through prevention measures and testing, contact tracing, and providing support for isolation and quarantine.

For the prevention measures, the task force will focus on high-risk populations, including residents and staff in long-term care facilities and congregate living settings.

Contact Tracing will expand the number of individuals doing contact tracing including engaging local nonprofit organizations to assist.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis and Cass County Commission Chairman Chad Peterson will serve on the task force.

Other members include Fargo Cass Public Health member Doug Murphy, Planning department member Nicole Crutchfield, Tammy Miller from the Governor's office, state health officer Mylynn Tufte, and Human Services executive director Chris Jones.

The task force plans to coordinate with representatives from Clay County, Minn., and the State of Minnesota.