North Dakota Department of Health reports COVID-19 lab malfunction

The North Dakota Department of Health reported a lab malfunction Sunday and 82 positive results will now be considered inconclusive as patients will be asked to take the test again.

The Department of Health said the malfunction occurred with two pieces of lab equipment.

In a release the department said all the facilities involved have been notified and the malfunction is being corrected and will not impact lab processing capacity.

The department said the previous results remain in the total positive count and will be adjusted as needed as retests are resulted.