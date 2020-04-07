North Dakota Democrats select lieutenant governor candidate

North Dakota Democrats on Monday filled out their ticket for statewide offices in the 2020 election when governor candidate Shelley Lenz selected former state lawmaker Ben Vig as her running mate for lieutenant governor.

Vig is a fifth generation farmer near Sharon, in eastern North Dakota.

He served in the state House of Representatives from 2006 until 2010 and was a member of agriculture, finance taxation, judiciary, legislative audit fiscal review and long term care committees.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford announced their reelection campaign in October.

The GOP has held every state office in the last decade.