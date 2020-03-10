North Dakota Democrats look for big turnout, virus or no

North Dakota Democrats say they don't expect coronavirus fears to dampen turnout in the state's presidential caucuses.

Participation was expected to be up sharply from four years ago.

That's mainly due to a format change that makes the caucuses function more like a traditional election.

Voters have an eight-hour window where they can show up at 14 locations, cast their ballot and leave.

State Democratic Party spokesman Alex Rohr says health officials are monitoring conditions, but he doesn't expect the coronavirus scare to keep people from voting.