North Dakota COVID-19 death toll rises to 24

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting Saturday another resident has died with COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state's death toll to 24.

The death is listed as a man in his 70's with underlying health conditions from Cass County.

Another 46 positive cases were reported Saturday with 30 from Cass County.

Overall there have been 1,153 total positive cases in the state, 643 cases are considered active, with 510 listed as recovered.

BY THE NUMBERS

31,547 – Total Tested (+2,022 individuals from yesterday)

30,394 – Total Negative (+1,976 individuals from yesterday)

1,153 – Total Positive (+46 individuals from yesterday)

90 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

510 – Total Recovered (+28 individuals from yesterday)

24 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)