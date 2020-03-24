North Dakota COVID-19 State Tracker

North Dakota Department of Health The NDDoH & private labs have conducted 85 total tests today for COVID-19 as of 3:00pm CT, with two new positive cases, bringing the statewide total at 32.
A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Walton County. (CDC)
State & private labs have conducted 1,440 total tests with 1,408 negative results.
The cases confirmed this afternoon include (county/gender/age/source):
• Burleigh / F / 30-39 / close contact
• Walsh / M / 70-79 / investigation ongoing
A private lab reported additional results after 3:00pm; we will include these results in our next update.