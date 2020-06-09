North Dakota BCI investigating death of jail inmate in Rolette County

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate at the Rolette County Jail on June 4th, according to Sheriff Nathan Gustafson.

Gustafson told KFYR in Bismarck that the inmate, who was in custody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, died in the early morning hours of June 4th.

Gustafson said the inmate was medically cleared by a doctor at a hospital prior to entering the jail.

Family of the inmate has been notified, but their identity could not be confirmed at this time.

Cause of death is unknown as the results of the autopsy are not back.

The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, who oversees the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as well as the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, deferred questions to the Sheriff’s Office.