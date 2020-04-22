North Dakota American Legion Baseball to remain suspended

Legion baseball remains on hold.

The North Dakota American Legion’s Department Executive Committee revisited its decision to suspend the 2020 American Legion Baseball season.

After a lengthy discussion that included the state’s Legion Baseball chairman, DEC members voted unanimously to affirm the earlier decision.

“We would love more than anything to be able to continue our decades-long tradition of Legion Baseball,” said Kenneth Wiederholt, North Dakota American Legion department commander. “We not only enjoy the games and camaraderie but being able to watch these talented players advance to college teams and further. We absolutely cannot, however, put our love for this program and all it stands for before the significant risks posed by COVID-19.”

Russ Kroshus, North Dakota American Legion Baseball chairman, expressed disappointment in the decision but said he respected it “and will get ready to plan for the 2021 season."

Sixteen states, including North Dakota, have canceled the 2020 season.

Others plan to make a decision in coming weeks.

Earlier this month, the National American Legion chose to cancel 2020 American Legion Baseball Regionals and the World Series.

Last year, Fargo Post 2 Legion Baseball advanced to the World Series in Shelby, N.C.

