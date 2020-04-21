Noem: CDC advice for Smithfield won't be hard to implement

Gov. Kristi Noem says she is hopeful for a quick reopening of the Smithfield pork processing plant where a coronavirus outbreak infected over 700 employees.

But she declined to give an exact date for its reopening.

After reviewing a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the facility, the Republican governor says the recommendations won't be difficult to implement.

Noem has often stressed keeping businesses open during the global pandemic.

She says hog producers have been “devastated” by the shutdown of the plant.

She has issued an executive order to allow them to exceed limits on how many animals their facilities can hold.