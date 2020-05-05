'No shopping is worth it', Downtown Fargo businesses talk what it means to reopen

Many downtown Fargo businesses are being cautious when it comes to reopening because of COVID-19. Owners want to come up with the best approaches to open safely, for example, by cutting store hours and by reducing the number of days a week they are open.

While some businesses in downtown Fargo couldn't wait to have customers back, others chose to wait. Restaurants like the Toasted Frog are holding off on dining in, continuing with curbside pickup and delivery.

"No shopping is worth it," said Sarah Peltier, Others Brand Director.

Sarah Peltier says her store is looking to trim hours and not being open Sunday and Monday.

"My little sister was diagnosed with COVID-19," said Peltier. "I wouldn't want anybody else, ever, to go through that stress and so that's kind of been our driving force.

Peltier says she and other businesses are watching how many people are out and about and where the case numbers will be.

"Just making sure we have adequate time to clean the store every week and really making sure all the surfaces and the products are sanitized," said Peltier.

She says most retail shops are thinking about doing shopping appointments, requiring customers to wear masks and opening their doors within the next couple of weeks.

"We're dedicated to taking a stance that is best for the people that we love in this community," said Peltier. "Do it for everyone else. Our name is "Others," and that's whom we care about."

A local lawyer we spoke with today said it's possible to sue someone for getting COVID-19 from a business. The attorney said the person would have to prove the company wasn't taking the right precautions and would have to prove it came from the store.