No Travel Advisory lifted from I-29

Road conditions are getting better, but drivers still need to take it easy on the roads.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol have lifted the No Travel Advisory for I-29 from Fargo to the Canadian Border.

A Travel Alert remains in effect for northeastern North Dakota due to icy conditions and water in the ditches making driving hazardous.

Cities included in the Travel Alert are Grand Forks, Drayton and Pembina.

Because of the current flood conditions this spring, there is extra concern for motorists due to water filled ditches along many roadways in eastern North Dakota.

