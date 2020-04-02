No Travel Advised on Interstate 29 from Fargo To Canada

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have issued a No Travel Advisory for I-29 from Fargo to the Canadian Border due to snow and blowing snow causing reduced visibility and life threatening driving conditions. Because of the current flood conditions this spring, there is extra concern for motorists due to water filled ditches along the roadways creating increased life threatening conditions if you lose control and enter the ditch. A No Travel Advisory means conditions are such that motorists should not travel in these areas. ​

​

A Travel Alert remains in effect for eastern North Dakota due to snow, blowing snow and icy conditions making driving hazardous. Cities included are Jamestown, Valley City, Fargo, Casselton, Wahpeton, Grand Forks, Drayton, and surrounding areas. ​