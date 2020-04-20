Nine new deaths, 100+ new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting nine more people have died COVID-19 in the state.

This brings the death toll to 143. In total, 2,470 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

237 Minnesotans are in the hospital with 126 of them in the ICU. 1,202 people have recovered from the virus.

Clay County is now reporting its third death from COVID and a total of 62 positive cases. All other Minnesota counties in the Red River Valley have nine cases or fewer.

